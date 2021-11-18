The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host musician Mike Munson on Saturday, November 27, at 7 p.m. Mike would rather be playing guitar more than anything else, and he is grateful for the last 10 years he has spent doing just that. With country blues as his guidepost, his sound marks the similarities and highlights the distance between Fred McDowell, Leo Kottke and Chuck Berry. The Winona Arts Center offers an intimate concert setting featuring local and regional musicians, with some of the best acoustics in the area.
Coffee house will be open at 6 p.m. with treats made by Diane Leutgeb Munson.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s music, 115 East Fifth Street or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Fall Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.
