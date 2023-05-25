On June 24, from 12-3 p.m., Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankate Avenue) will host author N. Daniel for a book event. Daniel continues with books three and four of his Minneapolis memoir series. Come and read about the ongoing saga in "The Warmth of Ashes" and "An Outcome as Perfect as Morning." He also recently released two spiritual reference books, titled "The Subtle Art of Suffering in the Balance of Love" and "The Lost Art of Wisdom in the Balance of Sacrifice." Read about the recession in Detroit, the Minneapolis Latino community, George Floyd and the riots of 2020, and ghosts of Vietnam in the Hmong Community. N. Daniel brings worthwhile political discussion to the table in these stunning stories of hope in Minnesota.