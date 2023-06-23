Minnesota author Kate Laack will visit Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue in Winona) on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to promote and sign her debut novel, “In the Shade of Olive Trees.” Copies of the book will be available in-store at the event and can be ordered in advance from their website link.
A longtime lover of writing and reading, Kate Laack remembers writing her first story on the family desktop computer at age eight or nine. It was not an instant classic.
Only years later, in college at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, she cut her teeth in traditional publishing, writing for the university newspaper where she also sat on the editorial board as head of the lifestyle section. At La Crosse, Kate earned degrees in English and secondary education, as well as a minor in theater arts. She began teaching high school honors English, modern literature, and speech shortly after graduation and continued to live in bluff country along the Mississippi River, until moving to Minnesota in 2014 after getting engaged.
In 2015, Kate turned her writing mostly to professional avenues, completing a master’s degree in curriculum design and technology integration and writing for numerous professional and trade publications. In particular, her work in building the theater program at Pine Island High School was spotlighted in the National Federation of State High School Associations and recognized with one of just 50 R.I.S.E. America grants. Additionally, she continued freelance writing where her work was featured on Thought Catalog, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and “The Comedy Show Show” among others.
It was a 2016 trip to Italy with her husband that would lay the foundation for what eventually became the backdrop of “In the Shade of Olive Trees.” One afternoon, while sitting in the sun along the Ligurian coast, she told her husband that the only way to fully capture the magic and ambiance of the place would be to write a book. Pictures and video just couldn’t cut it. Though never her intention to actually write the story, years later when characters and details of her eventual novel were starting to come together, there seemed to be no better place to revisit than those magical villages along the Italian coastline.
The novel follows Julia Brooks, left at the altar on her wedding day, as she decides to take her honeymoon alone through Italy. While seeking solace and a fresh start, Julia is met with mishaps and setbacks at every turn, until a little serendipity and the kindness of a stranger lead her to the most unlikely spot to find comfort: Olive Haven Women’s Retreat for Widowed Travelers. There among the guests’ stories of great love and great loss is Julia finally forced to reckon with the truth of her own lost love, a truth that may change everything she thought she knew.
The original manuscript for the novel was written in three months, over summer break in 2021, and signed to publish with Olive Street Publishing in early 2022. The novel released on November 29, 2022, and has quickly become a favorite in indie bookstores and book clubs around the Midwest.
Kate now lives in Pine Island, Minn., with her husband, Josh, and their rescue dog, Oakley, in a home they built with their own four hands.
