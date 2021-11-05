The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona is home to one of the finest collections of American and European artwork in the Midwest, with works by artists such as Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe and Vincent van Gogh. Complementing its historic collections are three galleries of rotating, temporary exhibitions, exploring the theme of “great art inspired by water.” MMAM is pleased to announce a diverse lineup of exhibitions for 2022.
To begin the year, Minneapolis, Minn.,-based photographer Eric Mueller takes a look back at 2021, a tough year for many people, in his exhibition “Reset 2021,” running January 7 to May 1, 2022. During the shutdowns, quarantines, and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mueller made one photograph per day as a way of coping with events going on around him.
Running from January 28 through May 22, 2022, “Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America” features Hmong flower cloth (or paj ntaub). Despite its deep roots in Hmong culture, this complex art was not widely known outside Asia until after the Vietnam War, when Hmong refugees arrived in the United States. These works reveal the radical upheaval Hmong refugees experienced, as many crossed the Mekong River to Thailand, and then crossed the Pacific Ocean to the United States.
“Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought” features complex and intricately cut paper sculptures and installations. This Minneapolis-based artist explores the flora, fauna, and the history of travelers above and below the world’s waters. “What the Trade Winds Brought” runs from May 6 to September 11, 2022.
Medina, Minn., printmaker Clara Ueland creates beautiful and colorful prints inspired by her trips to the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota, Lake Superior, and Scotland. Her exhibition “Impressions of Water: Prints of Cara Ueland 1997-2022,” runs May 27 to September 25, 2022.
Karen Savage-Blue, an Anishinaabe artist and art educator living and working in Duluth, Minn., will be exhibiting “Laughing Waters” from September 16 to December 21, 2022. Her often dream-like and surreal paintings highlight themes of internal reflection, identifying with nature, and exposing transitions from human to natural forms.
Lastly, “Water Stories: New Works by Anne Labowitz,” running October 2, 2022 through January 24, 2023, presents colorful and powerful large-scale works and installations. The artworks invite and engage viewers as part of multimedia artist Anne Labowitz’s artistic and social justice processes.
“We are thrilled to offer such a diverse line-up of exhibitions in 2022,” says Dave Casey, MMAM assistant curator of education & exhibitions. “The artists exhibiting at MMAM this coming year offer a wide range of perspectives and experiences, and represent a wide range of artistic mediums. With painting, photography, printmaking, textile, and paper-cut sculptures, there is something for everyone to connect with in these exhibitions.”
For more information, and a full exhibition schedule, go to www.mmam.org/exhibitons. There is always something new to experience at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, your nonprofit art museum that engages visitors in meaningful visual art experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water. It is located at 800 Riverview Drive in Winona and is surrounded by acres of native prairie gardens along the Mississippi River. Gallery and MMAM Store hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
