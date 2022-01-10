“Eric Mueller: Reset 2021” is now open through May 1, 2022, at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona. During the shutdowns, quarantines, and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minneapolis-based artist Eric Mueller created one photograph per day as a way of coping with the events of 2020 and 2021. “Reset 2021” takes a look back at the ups and downs of a trying year as Mueller navigates through the world around him.
Eric Mueller is a photographer, filmmaker, and teacher known for his graphic style and strength in composition. His photographs have been exhibited in dozens of group shows, including at the Plains Art Museum, the Devos Art Museum, the Midwest Center for Photography, Head On Photo Festival, the Southeast Center for Photography, and the Columbus Museum of Art.
The exhibition focuses largely on the urban landscape, particularly the lakes and parks of the Twin Cities, as Mueller navigates life in a pandemic. Fifty-two images were selected for the exhibition, out of the 365 taken to fill the year, and reflect the changes of the seasons in Minnesota. From frigid January days ice skating on Lake of the Isles, to kayaking on Lake Harriet in June, and the splendor of the State Fair in September (through the lens of a mini donut), “Reset 2021” gives you a powerful, and oftentimes humorous, glimpse into the past year.
“I hardly shot any photos in 2020; my artistic practice felt unimportant compared to everything else that was happening,” says Mueller. “Forcing myself to create an image every single day has helped me regain my equilibrium. It has shown me that even though I can’t control the world, I can take charge of a little piece of it, one photo at a time.”
MMAM visitors have the chance to be a part of the exhibition. A prompt in the gallery asks visitors to share photos that show how they take time to reset, be that physically, mentally, or emotionally. Submitted photos will be included in a slideshow in the exhibition. More information can be found at www.mmam.org/eric-mueller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.