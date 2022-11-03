On Saturday, November 12, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) will again offer its popular Seasonal Saturday event, an arts access program with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to fine arts for everyone. Programming for this month’s event will revolve around the theme, “Paint the Rainbow: A Celebration of Color.” Seasonal Saturdays are fun-filled, inviting days, offering $1 admission, free transportation, an art activity, artist-led programming, live music in the galleries, and 30-minute tours related to MMAM’s current exhibitions and the changing theme of each event. This program is offered quarterly, or once per season.
November’s Seasonal Saturday, “Paint the Rainbow: A Celebration of Color,” is inspired by the MMAM exhibition, “Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz.” Immerse yourself in color in the Water Stories exhibition in a 10-foot-by-72-foot room created from a large painting by artist Anne Labovitz, and then have the unique opportunity to meet the exhibiting artist. Labovitz will be giving an interactive painting demonstration from 1-3 p.m.
Continue the celebration of color by creating your own shaving-cream paper marbling artwork. This popular art-making activity is for all ages and abilities and will be available all day. After you make your own artwork, meander through the galleries, see what inspires you, and enjoy live music. Jazz mandolinist Jim Reinke will perform from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and enjoy live strings and vocals from the Irish trio Dublin’s Daughters from 3-4 p.m.
For children of all ages, resident storytelling artist Laura Armstrong will lead two “Super Awesome Storytimes” at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Additionally, there will be a special bingo gallery game available all day that is fun for all ages. Gallery bingo participants will receive a prize.
Every hour, MMAM staff and tour guides will offer 30-minute tours to introduce participants to the exhibitions. There will be a “MMAM Highlights Tour” and a special tour called “Dream in Color” that will explore the element of color in select artworks. All tours will use assistive listening devices to allow participants to better hear their tour guide.
Back Channel Radio podcast writer and host Gina Favano and producer Suzanne Hogan will give a short presentation at 4 p.m. about “A Wolf Spider Island Story,” a podcast based on stories and interviews about the history and culture of the boathouse community on Latsch Island.
Project FINE will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer interpretation for our Spanish and Hmong speaking participants. MMAM is pleased to offer free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Please call 507-454-6666 to schedule your ride.
Seasonal Saturdays are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Seasonal Saturdays are also supported by our generous sponsors: WNB Financial, Winona Foundation, Winona Community Foundation, BNSF, The Water Main of Minnesota Public Radio, Coca-Cola of Winona, and Doug Troke, Farmers Insurance.
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is a nonprofit art museum that engages visitors in meaningful visual art experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water. Located in Winona, the purpose-built museum is located on the banks of the Mississippi River and boasts six galleries, an educational and events space, and a destination retail shop on its seven-acre riverside campus. It is through this surprising diversity that MMAM is not only describing what marine art is, but pushing the boundaries of what marine art can be.
