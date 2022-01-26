MMAM welcomes new director

by CHRIS ROGERS
As a kid, museums seemed dry, even boring to Scott Pollock. For the boy growing up in a small Canadian town on Lake Superior, museums didn’t seem to have much in common with the real life experiences of culture he shared with his friends and neighbors, many of whom were first-generation Italian immigrants.
“Their parents were making pasta at night, literally, and pressing grapes for wine,” Pollock said. By comparison, a museum trip was “a glass case and a worksheet.” He explained, “I always felt like my exposure to the idea of art and culture was so lived, and I remember it was challenging to go to a museum, because I didn’t quite relate to it because it was so structured.”
Pollock would go on to find a career in helping museums bridge that gap and reach new audiences. He started as the executive director at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) this month.
“I joke with my friends now because it’s the intersection of things that I am super passionate about and love and am close to,” Pollock said of the new job. “It’s like, really? Art? Water? Museum?” He laughed.
After immigrating to Wisconsin in high school, Pollock credited his study of anthropology and environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with opening his mind to what a museum could be.
A chance to put those concepts into action came when Pollock took a job with the Fish and Wildlife Service in a remote village in Alaska. “I fell in love with the community,” he said, describing how the Native Upper Tanana Athabascan residents practiced “everything from tanning hides to weaving birch bark baskets.” The Fish and Wildlife Service was impressed with the connections Pollock was making and hired him to do a series of exhibits on traditional Upper Tanana Athabascan uses of resources, Pollock said. “Oftentimes their story was told in the past, and I wanted to provide a lived experience of how they related to the landscape, and they fell in love with that,” he added.
Pollock went on to work with the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn., for a decade, serving as its first program director, before taking a senior role with the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis, Minn., helping that organization expand its vision and its audience.
At the Swedish Institute, the idea was to find new “entry points” for different kinds of people to visit the institute, even if they don’t have Swedish heritage, Pollock explained. “It could be the socially active people who are looking for a beverage and a bite … So we created this FIKA Cafe — fresh cocktails, new Nordic-inspired food. It blew up,” he said.
Another audience the Swedish Institute wanted to serve was its own neighborhood, largely made up of newer immigrants such as Somali Americans and Mexican Americans, Pollock said. “Rather than try to think that we needed to get them through the door to see an exhibit of, let’s say, Swedish paper cutting traditions, what we needed to do was ask them, what are your needs and how can we best serve that as an organization?” It turned out one of the best things the institute could do was serve as a beautiful venue for things like the local preschool’s celebration. “So then that kid, a preschooler, has a graduation there … They’re learning to ride their bikes in the neighborhood parking lot … By the time they’re in their college years, they’re coming to the parties we’re throwing and really connecting with that Swedish paper cutting exhibit,” he said.
Pollock first saw MMAM several years ago on a tour. “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is insane.’ Just A, the classic observation of, ‘Look at that collection. Look at that facility.’ And it’s a regional project. To me, there’s some special sauce in that.” Major museums in large urban centers are great, he added, “But I am really driven by this idea of creating pipelines between rural and urban communities.”
In his work with MMAM, Pollock said he is interested, first and foremost, in listening to and understanding the community. He is excited, too, to think about ways to reach new audiences, develop new business models at the museum, and bring in new art.
Pollock said, “We have this great art inspired by water, which definitely serves the art aficionado crowd, people who understand art history or appreciate fine art, but you have this whole segment of the world where water as a resource has become such a part of our everyday culture conversation. So the whole idea of sustainability and advocates and what’s their connection to water? Can art get them there?” He continued, “It’s our job to create a welcome mat for someone who isn’t coming here from an art perspective specifically or solely but who can engage with that artwork through a new lens.”
Take the MMAM’s upcoming exhibit “Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America,” which opens Friday. “A Hmong quilt is a story cloth, right? It carries histories and meaning,” Pollock said. “And they’re telling a story of a crossing of a river that changed their lives. It was life or death. There is a story in that relationship to water that I think somebody from the Hmong community will relate to in a much different way than a quilter who might be looking at that for its technical aptitude, skill, and color. So, it’s like, wait a minute. How many different entry points can we create?”
MMAM Board Chair Bill Hoel said he was thrilled to welcome Pollock to Winona. “This is a time that just energizes everyone when you have a change at the helm, particularly when you have a fellow like Scott coming in who is so full of energy himself,” Hoel said. “It’ll mean a little bit of change, but it’ll also mean a little bit of opportunity … I just see a lot of smiles in our future.”
