In creating his newest novel, Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis looked to local legends and lore for inspiration. The protagonist of his tale, Pierre-Charles LeSueur, is based on the true story of the renowned woodsman and explorer who made multiple trips to Minnesota between 1680 and 1702, but his characterization came from a Northwoods source — Paul Bunyan. Like the legendary figure, LeSueur was a larger-than-life figure who traveled the Great Lakes before coming to Minnesota. LeSueur’s exploits in the wilderness, triumphs in war, encounters with pirates, and audacity in business might sound like the outlandish tales of the fictional Frenchman Bunyan, but LeSueur’s mysterious foray into a mining expedition cemented his legacy in Minnesota history. Willis’s second novel in the series, “The Alchemist’s Stone,” not only features LeSueur but also includes a legendary local figure — Wenonah.
Willis will be returning to Winona on Thursday, July 6, for “storytelling time” about LeSueur, Winona, and many of the other fascinating figures from Minnesota history and lore. Join him at Paperbacks and Pieces at 6:30 p.m. for some Minnesota tales. Copies of his new novel will also be available for sale.
