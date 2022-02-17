The Minnesota Beethoven Festival returns in 2022 for their 15th season, presenting a full concert schedule of internationally-renowned classical artists. The season opens on June 26, 2022, with pianist Olga Kern and concludes on July 17, 2022, with the Minnesota Orchestra. Artists new to the festival this season include violinist Ray Chen, Olga Kern, and the Merz Trio. The lineup also features returning favorites The King’s Singers, Manhattan Chamber Players, the Ariel Quartet, the Minnesota Orchestra, and guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas.
“After a challenging but incredibly rewarding socially distanced season last year," says Artistic & Managing Director Ned Kirk, “we are absolutely thrilled to return to our full nine-concert schedule, which includes the Minnesota Orchestra’s beloved pops concert at Lake Park. We can’t wait to introduce our audience to new performers such as electrifying violinist Ray Chen, as well as see festival favorites like the Manhattan Chamber Players and Pablo Sáinz Villegas in Winona again.”
Further ticketing information will be announced in the coming weeks and will be available at mnbeethovenfestival.org.
2022 Minnesota Beethoven Festival concerts:
June 26 — Olga Kern, piano
June 29 — Ray Chen, violin
July 5 — Manhattan Chamber Players
July 7 — Merz Trio
July 9 — Minnesota Orchestra, Pops Concert
July 10 — The King’s Singers
July 12 — Ariel Quartet
July 14 — Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar
July 17 — Minnesota Orchestra
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.