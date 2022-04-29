Give your mom (or yourself!) a Mother’s Day treat! “If It Isn’t One Thing ... It’s Your Mother!” is coming to the Valencia Arts Center on Mother’s Day weekend, with performances May 6, 7, and 8.
This special Mother’s Day play, written by Winonans Frances Edstrom and Margaret Shaw Johnson, is based on the lives of three women — Mugs Bowler, Helen Shaw, and Sylvia Seaton. All three women were born and lived in the 20th century, and came to adulthood during a period when expectations for young women were strictly established. All three women bucked convention concerning education, working, and marriage.
Mugs Muraine Bowler was a college graduate, joined the WAVEs during World War II, working in codebreaking in Washington, D.C., and raised a developmentally disabled child at a time when most of those children were institutionalized. She was the mother of Frances Edstrom.
Helen Shaw, the daughter of German-Bohemian immigrants, was the first girl in her family to go to high school. She then left home and moved to Denver, where she worked in an office, before marrying a widower with a young child. In her later years, she lived with multiple sclerosis but stayed at home, where she lived alone. She was the mother of Margaret Shaw Johnson.
Sylvia Seaton was college educated, and when she married the coach at the high school where she taught, refused to resign her teaching job, although that was required by public schools at the time. She taught until her retirement, all while raising a family and cheering on her husband’s teams.
The time period is mostly the mid to late 20th century, but the issues raised in the play are surprisingly contemporary, as women are still struggling to find a balance between what society expects and what she as an individual wants. This play celebrates strong women and the enduring bonds between mothers and their children.
Edstrom is the former owner and editor of the Winona Post, where she wrote a widely-read and discussed column. Shaw Johnson is a former district judge, and author of several plays, most recently “Mr. James and Mr. Jeff.”
Tickets are available at itsyourmother.eventive.org/welcome, or at the door. Shows are on May 6 at 7 p.m., May 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Support comes from the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation, the White Family Foundation, the Winona Post, and the WNB Financial Foundation.
