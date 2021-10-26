Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo. The tour will visit Winona this week at the Winona Senior High School auditorium on October 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona is hosted by Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF). FRFF has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for 16 years as part of its February film festival. FRFF works to engage, educate and activate the community to become involved in the world through the art of documentary filmmaking While hosting an inspiring collection of films, the show is also an opportunity to support the upcoming February festival, which will be offered in a hybrid format for 2022. Passes to the 2022 FRFF will be on sale at the Mountainfilm on Tour screenings.
The show kicks off on Thursday, October 28, at 8 p.m. Choose from the Medley Set on Thursday or the Big Green World Set on Friday, October 29, at 8 p.m. — or get tickets for both. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for both screenings. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona are on sale at frff.eventive.org or by stopping into the FRFF office at 164 East Third Street in downtown Winona. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for each screening.
The cost for each show is $12 per adult and free for children or students. FRFF is requiring all attendees at Mountainfilm on Tour to wear masks during the event and social distance between parties. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.
