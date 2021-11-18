The Winona Fine Arts Commission is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Fine Arts Commission Awards: Mike Munson, Engage Winona, and the Winona Little Warriors Drumline.
The FAC awards were presented by Mayor Scott Sherman at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting. The FAC Awards purpose is to identify individuals or organizations that should be recognized for their support and/or contributions to the arts in and around Winona, and this year the Fine Arts Commission opened the awards up to the community to nominate.
The awards criteria states that to be considered the nominee must organize, practice or support in an art-related field. In addition, it is encouraged that the nominee have contributed to the artistic and cultural life of the Winona area for multiple years. The nominee's contributions must benefit the Winona or Winona County area.
Each of the winners were praised for unique and vital contributions to the creative landscape of our community, for their important work during the pandemic. Following are brief bios and some more information:
Mike Munson has had the privilege of spending the last 10 years as a full-time musician, traveling the country, learning and playing different styles of music. He continues to proudly call Winona home after beginning his career with a weekly residency at Ed’s (No Name) Bar. This early opportunity to build his repertoire also allowed him to invite many musicians from a variety of musical backgrounds to share Winona’s stages. He is a member of the regionally renowned duo Land At Last and is currently celebrating the release his sixth full-length solo album titled “Let Some Light In.”
Engage Winona is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that drives equitable civic action and social change by working to ensure everyone has access, voice and power in community planning, decision-making and change making. Their vision is of a community where everyone is welcomed, heard and included; sees themselves as community leaders and change makers; and has the tools and resources to create change that supports a resilient, inclusive community. Engage Winona strives to make community engagement inclusive, creative, and joyful for all. They have been active in several recent city of Winona engagement initiatives, including the East End + East Side Neighborhood Project in 2019, the Arts and Culture Strategic Plan in 2020, and the current Comprehensive Plan Update project.
Winona's Little Warriors Drumline are a group of young musicians ages 7 to 16 that formed a drum line group to perform for all kinds of Winona events, as well as throughout the region. Started by Andre and Tara Bailey with no equipment just a desire to make a positive contribution to the lives of the musicians and a goal to one day perform in the Winona Steamboat Days Parade. They have since been invited to countless regional parades and special events and have realized their dream of becoming an inspirational performance group in demand to bring their unique marching percussion routines all over.
