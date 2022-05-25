The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a very special evening with Mike Munson (slide guitar, country blues performer), Mike Gangloff (Black Twig Players, Pelt), and Adam Kiesling (Corpse Reviver, Pert Near Sandstone) on June 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.
They will showcase their individual talents while combining their own unique styles together to play a variety of American music. Mike Munson, on slide guitar with his tradition steeped in Mississippi Delta blues, combines with Mike Gangloff on fiddle and banjo, within an Appalachian style of music, along with Adam Kiesling on guitar and banjo in his style of string band and country blues. This is a rare event that these three talents are together in a concert in a quiet venue with great acoustics.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at available at Hardt’s Music or Eventbrite.
Coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged. For more information on this concert and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit winonaarts.org.
