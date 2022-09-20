Doug Mahlum will perform and be show host for the Musical Extravaganza at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Saturday, September 24, at 7 p.m. His guests will be Hunter Evenson, on vocal and piano, Ron White, on ragtime piano, Ron Reimer, on accordion, and Eddie Kim, on jazz piano. Hunter, long known for his voice, first appeared when Robyn Docken started the “Extravaganza” in 2003; he was a student of Robyn’s. Ron White is well-known for his ragtime music; Ron Reimer is known for making the accordion sing. Eddie Kim, new to the “Extravaganza,” plays keyboard for “Flying Casual.” This important show helps fund the rest of Old Main’s “Gale Star” program. Music with the guitar, piano, and accordion remind us that when Galesville University opened in 1859, the school offered lessons in guitar, piano, and melodion. Old Main has recently collected the period melodion owned by Philip Jensen and a square Chickering piano built in 1859 that remind people of Galesville University’s early music story.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Admission is $10 at the door, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger.
