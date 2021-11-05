Aric Sampson will be the show host for this year’s Musical Extravaganza at Old Main in Galesville Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. Aric and his dad, Rick, are musicians well known to the region. Other well-known musicians and neighbors will include Sally Reimer and friends; Eddie Kim, who plays the keyboard for Fly Casual; Hunter Evenson, vocalist who performed in the first Musical Extravaganza; Ron Reimer with a number or two on the accordion; and Ron White, a pianist known for ragtime. Ron has been working on something a little different this year.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for high-school-age people and younger. Masks are required. Old Main’s Musical Extravaganza is a benefit event that brings in revenue to keep Old Main Gale Star program continue bringing programs to you.
This year you may see the Musical Extravaganza on livestream at www.oldmain.org or www.wtco.tv. Donations are welcome. We want to thank www.wtco.tv for making this possible.
