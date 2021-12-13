The documentary “Never Had a Bad Day” is one of many feature-length films being announced for the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF).
"Never Had a Bad Day", directed by Matt Richmond, follows inventor, entrepreneur and engineer Bernie Karl as he prepares for his annual Energy Fair. The Energy Fair is a symposium that attracts high-level politicians, high-power academics and hundreds of guests. Along the way, the audience learns how Bernie’s family inspires him, how he came to live in Alaska, and how he arrived at his belief that literally anything is possible if you work hard enough.
The subject of "Never Had a Bad Day", Bernie Karl, runs Chena Hot Springs Resort in Alaska year-round on 100 percent geothermal power. As a big thinker and fearless innovator, he’s always working on something new. Some of these innovations hold promise for sustainable living, while others — like his ice museum and airplane on stilts — are just plain fun.
"Never Had a Bad Day" was a favorite of the FRFF Screening Committee. One member commented, “[The film] covers so many topics, from creativity to persistence to attitude to family, and it is all brought to life in the central character. And he is indeed a character! I think the FRFF crowd will connect with and appreciate many aspects of this film. It's just a very engaging and thought-provoking character study.”
Another reviewer simply stated, “My favorite doc I've watched so far. Touching, interesting and funny. Definitely recommend.”
To learn more about "Never Had a Bad Day" and other 2022 FRFF films, visit frff.org/films.
Frozen River Film Festival is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than 60 films annually during the festival (February 6-13, 2022), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
