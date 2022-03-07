“Winona Impressions - Winona Expressions” by Joan Porter-Einsman will be at the Winona County History Center Slaggie Family Lobby Gallery in partnership with the River Arts Alliance March 11 to April 24. Meet Joan and enjoy an opening reception on Friday, March 11, from 4-6 p.m. Art shows are free and many of the works are for sale.
Joan was an art instructor at the University of Minnesota and several other colleges and art centers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She is an active art exhibitor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. History, personal experiences, and nature inspire Joan’s colorful and vibrant work. Joan uses ink, watercolor, acrylic, and often mixed media.
The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
A special group show is coming soon. The Winona County Historical Society and River Arts Alliance are seeking artists to apply to exhibit artwork inspired by William Shakespeare. The show will be during the summer of 2022, in conjunction with the Great River Shakespeare Festival. Submit up to two Shakespeare-inspired works for consideration by May 1 at winonahistory.org/artists. Gallery artists will also be selected in early May for 2023 shows. Apply by May 1 for this round of selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.