A new art gallery show will open with a reception on Friday, January 6, at the Winona County History Center in partnership with the River Arts Alliance. The artist will give a brief gallery talk at 5 p.m. “Paintings and Drawings of Vernacular Buildings” by Paul Burmeister will be shown from January 6 through February 19.
The acrylic paintings in this show are built up very slowly, from initial drawing to final adjustments, using many, mostly thin layers of transparent-to-translucent-to-opaque color. Regional, vernacular building types have become a priority for the artist, Paul Burmeister, in the last decade. This subject matter allows him to exercise abstract interests in rhythm, proportion, and especially color.
Paul Burmeister is a studio artist who was born and raised in Winona. He earned a B.A. in art from Winona State University (WSU) and, after receiving an MFA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, returned to teach at WSU and Saint Mary’s University in the early 1990s. For almost 20 years, he has taught in the art department and served as an administrator at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. His paintings and drawings have been included in many regional exhibitions.
The art shows at the History Center are free to view. Some of the art is for sale. The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.