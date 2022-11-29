Chris Peterson will have an exhibit of her paintings from December 1, 2022, through January 22, 2023, at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona.
For the past 15 years or so, Peterson has enjoyed studying many techniques for painting in watercolors, acrylics, encaustic, and most recently oils. Every year, she has attended a workshop or two with different artists in many locations. These experiences have resulted in this exhibit of extremely diverse works, including portraits, abstracts, still life, and a few landscapes. She continues to learn and paint and will probably never settle on just one style, which is what makes this exhibit so exciting!
The gallery hours at the Winona Arts Center are Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The gallery is also open for viewing one hour prior to concerts.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this exhibit and other activities of the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.