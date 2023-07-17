On Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM), Mara Adamitz Scrupe will launch her new book of poetry, “REAP, a flora.” Scrupe, the author of six poetry collections, has won or been shortlisted for prestigious international awards including the National Poetry Society Competition (UK) and Aesthetica Poetry Prize (UK). She serves concurrently as Lance Williams Resident Artist in the Arts and Sciences at the University of Kansas-Lawrence and as dean and professor emerita in the School of Art at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
Doug Ramspeck, author of “Blur,” said, “‘REAP,’ by Mara Adamitz Scrupe, draws readers into the intense thickets of a playful and lingual dance. Fierce, staccato lines and startling juxtapositions create a kaleidoscope of the lush interior world: ‘we dreamt our self-made asylum.’ The poet takes us on an insightful, botanical tour of memory and the human psyche.”
“In ‘REAP,’ Mara Adamitz Scrupe’s craftsmanship is consummate. She has a perfect ear for the musical potential of the English language. There is not a discordant syllable or a word out of place to be found here. She generously shares a knowledge of flowers as detailed as any botanist’s combined with the sensibilities of a philosopher and a true seer of beauty,” said Patrick Cotter, author of “Making Music” and “Sonic White Poise” and artistic director of the Munster Literature Centre in Cork, Ireland.
Dave Lewis, author of “Africa Poems and Mixed Messages,” founder of Welsh Poetry Competition, stated, ‘REAP’ is meditative, clear-sighted, and wise. From the very first poems, we are plunged headfirst into nature and all its pure, ambivalent, sexual clarity. Whether sister, mother, father, wilderness, or farm, the deep and permanent connection to our environment in all her violent glory is laid bare in these exquisite poems.”
“I would suggest that no modern poet has written as experimentally, as sensually, and as scientifically on nature as Mara Adamitz Scrupe does in this wonderful collection. The language throughout ‘REAP’ is full of rhythm and alliteration, but it also connects the poet’s environment with a rich personal history in ways that are so subtle as almost to be missed. Scrupe writes confidently in a voice that draws the reader into a world I didn’t want to leave,” said Luigi Marchini, author of “The Anatomist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.