Richie Swanson’s latest short story set on the Upper Mississippi River now appears in Oyster River Pages at www.oysterriverpages.com/like-grasshoppers-in-the-sky. “Like Grasshoppers from the Sky” is inspired by many historical events on the river in the early 1800s: intermarriage between the Dakota at Wapahasha’s Prairie and the Ho-chunk band at Prairie La Crosse, and between white fur traders and Native women; Native ceremonies at Effigy Mounds and murders at a maple sugar camp below the site; conflicts over lead-mining sites; a hostage incident on a flatboat involving marauding white miners and Indian women; the treaty council at Prairie du Chien in 1825. The story also involves the multitudes of nighthawks that once swarmed above the river.
“Like Grasshoppers from the Sky” can also be read via a link at richieswanson.com/river-fictions, which hosts six other Mississippi River stories, including two Pushcart nominees. Weber: the Contemporary West will publish Richie’s next river fiction, “Owl’s Myth,” in its Spring/Summer 2023 issue.
