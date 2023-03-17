Local community theater organization, Sugarloaf Theatre, is so excited to host its third session of Three Week Theatre classes. Three Week Theatre is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a three-week-long theater class taught by Sugarloaf Theatre’s very own Executive Director Seamus Schwaba, where children ages 6-11 can learn a variety of improv games, theater warmups, and acting skills. At the end of this fun, three-week class, students will give a short presentation for their families of what they learned in class.
The upcoming session of Three Week Theatre will meet once a week on Wednesdays, April 5-19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Lake Park. There is a small participation fee of $27 per student for the full three-week-long class. If you’d like to sign your child up to take the class, you can go to https://linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre or email Seamus Schwaba directly with any questions: seamusschwaba@gmail.com.
