Sugarloaf Three Week Theatre program 2023

Submitted photo

Local community theater organization, Sugarloaf Theatre, is so excited to host its third session of Three Week Theatre classes. Three Week Theatre is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a three-week-long theater class taught by Sugarloaf Theatre’s very own Executive Director Seamus Schwaba, where children ages 6-11 can learn a variety of improv games, theater warmups, and acting skills. At the end of this fun, three-week class, students will give a short presentation for their families of what they learned in class. 

The upcoming session of Three Week Theatre will meet once a week on Wednesdays, April 5-19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Lake Park. There is a small participation fee of $27 per student for the full three-week-long class. If you’d like to sign your child up to take the class, you can go to https://linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre or email Seamus Schwaba directly with any questions: seamusschwaba@gmail.com.