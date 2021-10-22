The Winona Arts Center (WAC), located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, will hold two watercolor classes from 1-4 p.m. on November 11 and November 18 with watercolorist Faye Schoen.
Participants will explore basic watercolor techniques including masking and wet on wet application. We will also discuss various painting supplies. Students will be given step by step instruction to complete a finished piece during each session. The goal of the class to have fun, let go, relax and explore your creative side and enjoy the magical world that is unique to watercolor.
The class fee for both sessions is $65 and includes all materials needed to complete two finished pieces, the fee is non-refundable. To register for this two-session course, contact Faye Schoen at fschoen300@gmail.com. The class is limited to 12 students. Checks for class fees should be made payable to the Winona Arts Center and mailed to the center at 228 East Fifth Street or brought to the first class on November 11, 2021.
Ms. Schoen has been exploring and making art ever since she can remember. She has taught art and craft classes for all ages from girl scout troops to nursing home residents and adult community education classes. As a special education teacher, she has employed her art skills to motivate reluctant learners while challenging them to explore their creative side.
Ms. Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.
