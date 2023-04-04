The Winona Arts Center is pleased to offer a nine-tile pottery class with Richard Spiller, local potter, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1-3 p.m.
Students will be given nine four-inch tiles on a board. They will draw on each tile and then apply colored slips and clear glaze. Students can bring their own design or trace designs that are provided. Tiles will be fired at Spiller’s studio and returned at a later date. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
To register, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
