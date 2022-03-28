Hear pianists Matt Dotta, Carol Lombard, Ron White, Barb Dotta, Bev Jaderston with a guest vocalist, and Cathy Kreisel play some of their favorite music on Old Main’s Steinway grand piano Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. Make this concert part of your day as you discover places to eat out and shop in the region that Galesville’s 19th century farmer preacher, Rev. D. O. Van Slyke, thought for sure was the original Garden of Eden.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Gale Star Associate Cards are available at $50 for six performances. To find Old Main turn, south on 12th Street from West Ridge or West Gale Avenue. Old Main is at 20869 College Avenue, the stone building on the left side of the street.
