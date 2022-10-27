Glazing workshop – Nov. 5
Potter and ceramic artist Richard Spiller will present a glazing workshop at his studio in Urne, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 5, 2022. Participants who have produced works at Spiller’s classes held at the Winona Arts Center will travel to his studio and glaze the pottery.
If students are not able to make the trip to Urne, they can email Richard to discuss the colors they wish for the glazes. For those students who plan to travel to the studio, please meet at the Winona Arts Center (228 East Fifth Street in Winona) at 10 a.m. on November 5, and we can carpool to the site.
The cost is $20 for the glazing.
To register for the class, email Richard at spillerart0@gmail.com, or call Mary Kaye Perrin at 507-429-4019.
Autumn reflection acrylic painting – Nov. 7
Barb Halvorson will teach an acrylic painting class on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Winona Arts Center from 1-4 p.m. Halvorson will bring sycamore leaves to the class for the students to paint designs and figures on the leaves. Students are not required to have any experience in painting to attend. Halvorson is a published author and designer and has taught classes throughout the United States.
The cost is $40 per person and $35 for WAC members. The fee includes all materials, and payment is required prior to the class. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center and made payable to the Winona Arts Center.
To register for the class, email Barb at halvorsonart@hotmail.com.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on these classes or other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.