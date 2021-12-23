The documentary “Observations at 65° South” is one of many feature-length films being announced for the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF).
The film is one of several international submissions accepted for the 2022 festival. Directed by Lillian Hess, “Observations at 65° South” follows a team of nine scientists as they embark on a journey to Antarctica. Their choice of transport: a small sailboat. This story is an intimately human account of what it means to live and work alongside one another under relentless conditions, set within the wider context of rapidly advancing global change, impending habitat destruction and the current zeitgeist of environmentalism.
In a statement submitted with the film, Hess shared, “All environmental documentaries I had seen that concerned themselves with Antarctica lived from striking imagery, but often felt alienating — as if this continent at the far end of our planet was in fact no part of our world, and therefore invulnerable to our actions. In making this film, I wanted to humanize science, to render scientists not as all-knowing experts but human beings like you and I; and that just like them, you and I could also make a difference.”
An FRFF Screening Committee member commented, “[There are] some really stunning and gorgeous views, but I also finished feeling like I had learned quite a bit. Highly recommended.”
To learn more about “Observations at 65° South” and other 2022 FRFF films, visit frff.org/films.
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than sixty films annually during the festival (February 6-13, 2022), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
