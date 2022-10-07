From: Jim Riley, Old Main Arts Committee chairman
The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.
Following the intermission with coffee, treats, and conversation, Doug introduced Ron Reimer who told a little about accordion music, then played “Michelle” and a march that he enjoys. Doug called to mind the story of Galesville’s “Kleinsmen” Dixieland jazz band that so many people remember before he introduced Eddie Kim from “Fly Casual,” who played piano jazz numbers that included a foot-operated tambourine. Everyone enjoyed singing “God Bless America,” and Doug closed with a song to remember our good times.
People left with convivial conversations among musicians and everyone else. Future opportunities to share experiences of fun with music and history at Old Main will be October 8 with music at the “Main Event — Fall Fest” from 12-5 p.m., the “Winds from Winona” concert on October 16 at 3 p.m., and on October 23 at 3 p.m. with “The Jazz Foundation” and Maria Higgins, vocalist. The Old Main Cultural Center offers experiences of art and history in a spirit of bringing people of our region together.
