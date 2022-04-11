In cooperation with vocal students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) and The Garden of Eatin in Galesville, Old Main will offer a Lunch and Show special Saturday, April 30. The show, featuring Good Company and Vocal Ties from UW-L, starts at 1:30 p.m. People who want to enjoy the special noteworthy ambiance of The Garden of Eatin may pay $15 for their meal and a ticket to the performance at Old Main. The a cappella groups will perform a variety of popular songs. The art of Lloyd Scarseth and his great-nephew, Paul Sacia, is on display in the gallery, where coffee and bars will be served at intermission.
The Garden of Eatin’ is located on the southeast corner of the Galesville Square; Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south from West Ridge Avenue on 12th Street.
