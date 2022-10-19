Maria Higgins, a vocalist who has played a number of lead parts in musicals produced both in
La Crosse, Wis., and Winona, will appear with The Jazz Foundation, led by Mike James, on Sunday, October 23, at 3 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville. Maria will sing a number of her favorite songs. The Jazz Foundation is becoming well known as a leading jazz performance group in both La Crosse and Winona. Audiences at the Old Main Cultural Center help sustain the rich culture of our Coulee Region and preserve and historic building. Work from local artists will be on display in the gallery. Coffee and treats are served at intermission for a time of conversation. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.