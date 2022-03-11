Eddie Kim, keyboardist for “Fly Casual,” will make the Old Main Steinway grand piano rock and swing in a concert on March 19 at 3 p.m. Eddie has been playing piano for 30 years. Events have included weddings and church services. He arranges music; his biggest accomplishment is field show music for a marching band audience of 50,000 people. He especially enjoys Lindy Hop, a form of swing dance. Dr. Kim teaches math at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Old Main has recently started offering performances to encourage day trips for people to eat out and enjoy the countryside and for people who prefer not to be out in the evening.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for people in high school and younger. Gale Star Associate Cards are available at $50 for six performances. To find Old Main turn, south on 12th Street from West Ridge or West Gale Avenue. Old Main is at 20869 College Avenue, the stone building on the left side of the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.