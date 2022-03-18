Dr. Iva Ugrčić, flutist from Serbia and founder of the LunART festival in Madison, Wis., will present a concert to “Celebrate the Arts” Saturday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center in Galesville and Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona. Iva grew up with war in Serbia. The first time she heard the flute her world changed. She says the airy, delicate sounds of the instrument “transported her to another universe.” Dr. Satoko Hayami, pianist, will accompany her. Iva’s concert will celebrate music as an art that gives people a way to respond to the troubles and the joys of the world that surrounds us. Her program will feature works by Prokofiev, McDowall, Matsui, and Coleman. Dr. Ugrčić is an activist with a mission to help women in the arts be heard and seen. She has been called “one of the most exciting and adventurous flutists in the international pantheon” and a “fearless musician, enthusiastic about music of all styles and nationalities. She has performed at venues around the world. Her piano accompanist, Dr. Satoko Hayami has performed and taught piano internationally.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Admission is $10 at the door, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Proceeds help bring great performances to this venue. Masks are recommended.
The Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 114 West Broadway in Winona. A free will offering will be received.
Dr. Iva Ugrčić (she/her) is one of the most exciting and adventurous flutists in the international pantheon. Described as “a natural star on her instrument,” Dr. Ugrcic has been featured as a solo artist as well as a chamber and orchestral musician, performing throughout Europe, and North and South America. Named the "Musician of the Year for 2018" by the Well-Tempered Ear, Dr. Ugrčić is a musician who has worn many hats throughout her professional career: flutist, educator, activist, executive and artistic director, entrepreneur, freelance musician and recording artist, among others. For more information, visit www.ivaugrcic.com.
A native of Japan, Satoko Hayami (she/her), DMA, is an active pianist and teaching artist, whose works explore music as an act of empowerment and empathy. Satoko regularly collaborates with diverse partners including vocalists and instrumentalists, composers, interdisciplinary artists, and community organizations. A versatile pianist, also performing on harpsichord and toy piano, Satoko has performed and taught solo and chamber music all over the world, most notably, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Canada, as well as throughout the United States. A passionate performer of new music, she co-founded Sound Out Loud Collective, a contemporary chamber ensemble, which won the first prize in Chamber Music Performance, American Prize in 2018. She serves as a lecturer in collaborative piano at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is on the piano faculty at Beloit College. Satoko is also an interdisciplinary artist-teacher at Madison Japanese Language School, and Community Engagement Coordinator at LunART Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin.
