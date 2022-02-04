Doug and Ella Rose Mahlum will appear in a Valentine special on Saturday, February 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville. Ella Rose made her debut appearance with her dad at Old Main in February of 2020. Together they will sing a concert of popular songs that will warm your heart accompanied by Doug, whose love for playing a number of instruments is well known. Ella Rose has completed her vocal studies in performance and pedagogy at Viterbo University. She is currently working at Marine Credit Union and is keeping her eyes open for opportunities to sing and teach, as well. A number of people have asked for matinee shows at Old Main to allow for additional day trip activities in the region.
A Fiber Arts show is on display in the gallery space that features the weaving of Susan Frame, knitting and collage by Pat Malone, and the crochet work of Darlene Wells, brought together by Sue Byom.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Masks are strongly recommended. Admission is $10 at the door, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.