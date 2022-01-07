Forced to cope with a non-inclusive society, many marginalized Americans end up incarcerated because they lack resources and privilege. All too often these essential voices are silenced, in this case, because they are locked behind concrete and steel. In a nation that incarcerates more people than any other country in the world, LGBTQ+ prisoners face a greater risk of physical and sexual victimization.
"On the Inside" started with a small ad in the Black & Pink newsletter, a monthly publication filled with prisoner generated content. Almost 4,000 submissions were received. While the sheer number of entries is incredible in and of itself, the type of art that was submitted tells a more important story.
Though the call for submissions did not specify guidelines for creation, it turned out a majority of the entries were portraits. This trend makes it clear: These artists who are locked away feel forgotten, and are invisible to society. They have a deep need to be seen. Through their art, they boldly reclaim their identity. They proclaim their existence. They announce their humanity.
"On the Inside" makes the individual and collective statement that identity and sense of self is valuable and worth claiming. This is amplified in the context of prison, where access to identity affirming clothes, makeup, and hair is denied.
The act of defiance inherent in each piece has the power to subvert the gallery into an active space of protest. It demands to be seen. It is our sincere hope that you do.
“On the Inside” will on display at Winona State University’s Watkins Gallery from Jan. 10 through March 4. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a Zoom talk with show curator Tatiana von Furstenberg and designer Eline Mul on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.
On Feb. 1 at 5 p.m., Watkins Gallery will host a screening of “Free CeCe,” a film featuring the story of Cece McDonald, a leader of the growing movement to disassemble the prison industrial complex, with a reception to follow at the gallery.
On Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Watkins Gallery will host a screening of “The Gentleman Bank Robber,” the story of butch lesbian freedom fighter rita bo brown.
On Feb. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m. the gallery will present a Zoom discussion on “Solidarity Through Mutual Aid” with the organization LGBT Books to Prisoners.
On March 1 there will be an exhibit reception at 6 p.m. at the gallery and a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. on Women’s History Month by activist and organizer Monica Cosby.
Please contact Dr. Mary Jo Klinker at mklinker@winona.edu for further event information.
This exhibition and programming would not be possible without the generous support of our partner organizations, in particular the support of the WSU Foundation and Board of Trustees. Other sponsors include Watkins Art Gallery, Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program, Art and Design Department, History and Legal Studies Department, Political Science, Public Administration, and Ethnic Studies Department, Communication Studies Department, English Department, Sociology, Criminal Justice and Geography Department, Counselor Education Department, Learning and Community Engagement, Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence, WSU Foundation, Community Not Cages, and Chapter 2 Books.
