This February Winona’s new community theatre, Sugarloaf Theatre, in collaboration with Bluffview Montessori School, will be putting on a production of “The Rainbow Fish.” This wonderful under-the-sea adventure was adapted by Austin Zumbro from the fantastic children’s book written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister. The show will be directed by Sugarloaf Theatre’s own executive director, Seamus Schwaba.
Auditions for Sugarloaf Theatre’s production of “The Rainbow Fish” are on January 16 from 6:35-8:35 p.m. at Bluffview Montessori School. All community members 12 and up are invited to audition and participate free of charge if cast. Everyone auditioning for the show will get a five-minute time slot with Director Seamus Schwaba and Stage Manager Camden Brass-Hoarn, where they will have the opportunity to present a short theatrical monologue of their choosing from memory and possibly read a few lines from the play’s script. The cast for the show will rehearse Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights up until the two weeks prior to the performance which will have more frequent rehearsals. Rehearsals for the last two weeks have not been scheduled yet.
On January 4, a Q and A over Facebook live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. will be held live for anyone who is interested in auditioning. Everyone who attends is invited to submit questions about how the show will work.
Sugarloaf Theatre’s production of “The Rainbow Fish” will be performed four times at Bluffview Montessori. The first show will be only for the students at Bluffview Montessori on the afternoon of February 24. The other performances will be for the public on February 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and February 26 at 2 p.m. “We picked this show, because we know it will inspire children and families to fall in love with theatre,” said executive director Seamus Schwaba. Tickets cost only $10 for this magical, family-friendly adventure. In order to purchase tickets or sign up for auditions, you can go to https://linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre or email seamusschwaba@gmail.com with any questions.
