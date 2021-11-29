The community is invited to an open house at the Winona Public Library on December 9 between 4 and 6 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Youth Services Department and the unveiling of the long-awaited teen mural project.
This open house features a guided tour of the library beginning at 4:15 p.m. The unveiling of the mural and an artist presentation will begin at 5 p.m. The mental-health-inspired mural was designed and created by three groups of teens in the Winona community: Our Voices, WSHS Gender Spectrum Alliance, and Winona Area Learning Center. This will be the first time it is seen by members of the public.
The project was funded by Winona nonprofit, Solomon's Song. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.