Looking to experience the art of printmaking? Or do you have art projects you’d like to work on in a communal setting? Check out the Open Studio with the Press at the Winona Arts Center, at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. The Open Studio with the Press will be held on Thursdays from 4:30-8 p.m. beginning March 10, 2022, and is designed for those who are interested in printmaking or have art projects that they would like to work on.
Hosting the open studio is Dan Grimslid, local printmaker. Dan studied at the Art Student League School in New York and was a resident lithograph printer. He has held numerous shows both locally and regionally and built his own Litho press.
During the open studio, printmaking supplies (ink, paper) and equipment will be available.
In addition to printmaking the studio will be open for people to work on art projects such as watercolors, drawing, etc. Participants will bring their own art supplies.
Studio passes are $40 for five visits to the art studio. Passes will be purchased at initial visit. Space will be limited to 12 people per Thursday so please make your reservation ahead of time. For more information and to sign up, please contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
Masks are required. For more information on this activity and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.