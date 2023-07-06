July is the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge for Minnesota Food Shelves. On Sunday, July 16, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company will dedicate their monthly Jazz Jam fundraiser to Winona Volunteer Services (WVS). Island City as well as H3O will match all donations.
Donations from the Jazz Jam will help the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf restock and distribute basic food items during the summer months and help WVS get a proportional grant award based on what is collected locally. Last year, WVS raised $9,198 from community donors and received $365.51 as their proportional match from Open Your Heart.
In May of this year, 903 households visited the WVS Food Shelf and received an average of 56 pounds of food each visit. WVS distributed a total of 234,909 pounds of food during the first five months of 2023, supporting our neighbors in need of assistance. Visit the WVS website for more info: www.winonavs.org.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $35,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The June Jam raised over $1,900 for the River Valley Raptors.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage on Island City’s spacious outdoor patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio and friends, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit at H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
