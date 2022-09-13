The Winona Symphony Orchestra is excited to present the second season of its popular “Water Music” Chamber Concerts at the MMAM series with the opening concert this Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. A partnership with the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, this concert series offers audiences programs that marry two art forms and celebrate their shared inspiration. Proving an audience favorite from the start, each performance sold out in its inaugural season last year.
To introduce the season, the Winona Symphony Orchestra String Quartet presents a program inspired by the signature collection of Hudson River Valley artists and members of an influential group of composers known familiarly as the Boston Six. Both music and painting sharing a common birthplace in the Northeast, they influenced the genesis of a truly “American” style during a period of growing awareness of the American identity. Join us as we celebrate the melodic origins and pictorial beauty of the land and pay tribute to the beloved collection of the Hudson River School. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.winonasymphony.org.
