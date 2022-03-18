Each year thousands of children from around the globe enter owl artwork into the International Festival of Owls’ children’s owl art contest in Houston, Minn. Over the past several years, well over 300 entries have been received from Ukrainian children.
The International Owl Center has teamed up with the Houston Area Community Foundation, with assistance from Jayne Overstreet and technology from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, to create an online auction of this precious and priceless artwork. One-hundred percent of winning bids will be given to UNICEF to help the children in Ukraine.
This first auction will close on Sunday, March 20, at 8 p.m. and features 60 pieces of Ukrainian owl art. Additional auctions will be held in future weeks.
Please go to one.bidpal.net/ukrart4ukrkids to peruse or partake in the auction. Winning bidders will get a tangible connection to a child going through something no child should ever have to endure, and are helping UNICEF to wrap protective wings around these innocent and creative kids.
