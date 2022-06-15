After already raising $222,000 for the children of Ukraine through three very successful online auctions, the International Owl Center in Houston, Minn., has planned for the next auction to take place June 22-26.
Over the past 20 years the International Festival of Owls has hosted a children’s owl art contest. In the past four years the International Owl Center has received over 2,000 entries from 35-50 countries each year for the festival’s contest. Since it is logistically impossible to return the artwork to the students, the Owl Center has amassed an enormous amount of art in storage. By entering, artists agree that their entries become the property of the Owl Center and may be used in fundraising.
When war broke out in Ukraine the Owl Center realized they were in a unique position to help: They had over 300 pieces of art from young Ukrainian artists. They partnered with the Houston Area Community Foundation and volunteer Jayne Overstreet to host a series of five online auctions of the owl artwork created by Ukrainian children, with all proceeds going to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine. The last two auctions will be held June 22-26 and August 10-14.
Since not everyone can afford the prices that the artwork brings on auction, there are also 3-4 limited edition prints that sell for $100 in each of the auctions. The prints sell out in as little as one hour after the auctions open, so log in right away if you’d like to get a print. The Owl Center also created a set of 20 blank greeting cards featuring the Ukrainian artwork, selling them in-house and in their online store for $15.95. The 200 sets sold out in one week. A second run of cards will go on sale in conjunction with International Owl Awareness Day in early August.
For more information go to https://www.internationalowlcenter.org/ukrainianart.
