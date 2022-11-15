From November 21, 2022, until January 1, 2023, explore a new art show at the Winona County History Center. “Owls in Outer Space” showcases pieces from the International Youth Art Show with the International Owl Center.
About 10 years ago, the International Festival of Owls began a coloring contest to include local children in the festival. Over the years, the contest evolved into a highly competitive original art contest, involving youth from all over the world. The 2022 contest received 2,810 entries from 39 countries and 24 U.S. states. “Owls in Outer Space” is a theme children created, year after year. This is the first time these pieces have been exhibited as a themed collection. The show is free to view.
The Slaggie Family Lobby at the Winona County History Center is host to a local art gallery space in partnership with the River Arts Alliance (RAA). The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) and the RAA hope to create new opportunities for partnerships and to showcase Winona County’s cultural heritage through local art. The WCHS is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
