WideSpot Performing Arts is thrilled to present Patchouli and Terra Guitarra on Saturday, October 8, at their new home in the Broadway Theater in Wabasha. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org.
“The Landscape of Guitar” is a groundbreaking art and music production. Animated paintings are sung to life as guitar birds fly over rolling guitar rivers and vivid guitar worlds in stunning HD. Awarded “Best Instrumental Album of the Year,” chart-topping international guitar duo Patchouli and Terra Guitarra create a live symphony of color and sound to “inspire the human spirit” (Chicago Tribune). Experience the harmonies of Simon and Garfunkel, the guitars of the Gipsy Kings, and the colors of Van Gogh.
The locally living and internationally touring duo, Patchouli and Terra Guitarra are bringing their one-of-a kind production “The Landscape of Guitar” for a very special performance to the new stage of the WideSpot Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
After 23 years of touring and 22 albums, guitarist/artist Bruce Hecksel and poet/songtress Julie Patchouli created this original concept using Hecksel’s Terra Guitarra acrylic paintings of “guitar landscapes” where every element is a guitar shape, colorfully glittering like stained glass. The duo animated and composed the paintings to flow with the music performance seamlessly, producing a living vibrant backdrop.
The duo’s instrumental guitar project, Terra Guitarra, is reviewed as “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world” by Zone Music Reporter. The duo has four top-five internationally charting albums, and in May 2018, Terra Guitarra’s “Of Sea & Stars” won the award for “Best Instrumental Album of the Year.”
Patchouli, their singer/songwriter project, is a public radio favorite, featuring sparkling lead vocals, beautiful duets, and award-winning compositions. Their world class musicianship is gorgeously amplified by the accompanying lush visual movement of the new animated painting concert experience, “The Landscape of Guitar.”
These artists take the audience with them in their musical and artistic journey through “The Landscape of Guitar.” One will travel from their seat in Wabasha to Barcelona, Stonehenge, and other worlds where mermaids dive and faeries fly through the guitar constellations of the Milky Way. Soar over guitar canyons to fiery Spanish guitar pieces, like “Malaguena.” Walk guitar labyrinths in the guitar sunset through sweet vocal harmonies. Float on guitar clouds to the sound of Native American flutes, and trek to the peaks of the guitar mountains with epic folk rock anthems. Experience the spirit of the 60s and 70s, the romance of the Spanish guitar, and the colors of Van Gogh.
A trailer video is available at youtu.be/OBByuKw7Y-k. For more about the musicians, visit www.patchouli.net or www.landscapeofguitar.com.
