The Winona Arts Center is pleased to present Patchouli and Terra Guitarra in concert on April 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. The event, “The Landscape of Guitar: Animated Painting Concert Experience,” is a groundbreaking art and music production that invites us to experience the spirit of the 1960s and 1970s, the romance of the Spanish guitar, and the colors of Van Gogh.
Animated paintings are sung to life as guitar birds fly over rolling guitar rivers and vivid guitar worlds in stunning high definition.
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra are a chart-topping, international guitar duo, who were awarded “Best Instrumental Album of the Year.” According to the Chicago Tribune, their performances create a live symphony of color and sound to “inspire the human spirit.”
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s Music, until 4 p.m. on April 28, or through Eventbrite. Coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m.
For more information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
