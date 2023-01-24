Come and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the John Paulson Big Band with two concerts at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street. The 20-piece John Paulson Big Band will perform their mix of original, contemporary jazz at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on Saturday, February 4, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m. A pre-concert presentation entitled, “Not Your Father’s Big Band,” by John Paulson will be on February 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center.
The concerts will celebrate 10 years of successful concerts, recordings, and residencies by the band, many of which will be highlighted in a short video which will start playing an hour before each performance and continue until the band starts plus during their break. The band’s repertoire includes straight-ahead blues, Latin and swing, ballads with vocals, and a twisted tango, all composed and arranged by Dr. Paulson. This group includes the top jazz performers and educators in the region, and over the past decade, they have performed to enthusiastic audiences locally, regionally, and nationally.
Tickets are available for $10 in advance at Eventbrite.com and Hardt's Music or $15 at the door. Coffeehouse and gallery are open one hour prior to the Saturday evening concert. The concerts will also be livestreamed on John Paulson’s YouTube channel (search “John Paulson Jazz”); viewers are encouraged to donate to the Winona Art Center.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events hosted by the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org, or visit www.paulsonjazz.com.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council in cooperation with a private foundation, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.