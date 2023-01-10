The 20-piece John Paulson Big Band will perform their mix of original, contemporary jazz with two concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on Saturday evening, February 4, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m. The concerts will celebrate 10 years of successful concerts, recordings, and residencies by the band, many of which will be highlighted in a short video that will start playing an hour before each performance and continue until the band starts plus during their break. Tickets are available for $10 in advance at Eventbrite.com and Hardt's Music or $15 at the door. Coffeehouse and gallery are open one hour prior to concerts. Wine will be available for purchase during the coffeehouse hour on Saturday evening. The Winona Art Center is located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. The concerts will also be livestreamed on John Paulson’s YouTube channel (search “John Paulson Jazz”); viewers are encouraged to donate to the Winona Art Center.
The John Big Band got its start in November of 2012 when the band blew the roof off the old church that houses the Winona Art Center with a standing room-only concert. The live recording of that event led to the completion of their first CD, “The John Paulson Big Band Project.” Their second CD, “Five Years on,” was recognized as one of the top big band jazz CDs of 2018 by KBEM jazz radio in Minneapolis, Minn. This project included vocalist and recording artist Ariane Lydon who will be performing with the group at these concerts. The band’s repertoire includes straight-ahead blues, Latin and swing, ballads with vocals, and a twisted tango, all composed and arranged by Dr. Paulson. This group includes some of the top jazz performers and educators in the region. Over the past decade, they have performed to enthusiastic audiences at The Page Theatre, Winona State University, Saint Cecilia Hall, The Winona County History Center, and a road trip to the JEN (Jazz Educators’ Network) Conference in Louisville, Ky., plus multiple residencies at area high schools.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council in cooperation with a private foundation.
For more information, visit www.winonaarts.org or www.paulsonjazz.com. For tickets in advance, go to Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street, in Winona, 507-452-2712, or visit Eventbrite: bit.ly/3Gfmfw8.
