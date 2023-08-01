All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A special thank you to the Friends of Perrot for sponsoring the naturalist programs. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, August 4
Friday Night Hike — 7-8 p.m.
Join the naturalist on a hike in the park. This is an amazing opportunity to walk and experience the birds, wildlife, and history of the region. We will start from the nature center.
Saturday, August 5
Rolling to the Refuge — 10-11 a.m.
Take a leisurely morning bicycle ride along the Great River State Trail. We will be departing from the Nature Center and heading two miles north to the Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge. Riders are free to turn around any time. Water, sunglasses, and insect repellent are recommended along with helmets.
Sunset Over the Bay — 8-9 p.m.
Join the naturalist on the observation deck near the Black Walnut Trail parking lot. As the sun sets, the Bay comes alive with critters and the colors of the evening.
Sunday, August 6
Shakespeare in the State Parks: Macbeth
Workshop — 1 p.m. — “Inside Shakespeare's Story: Macbeth"
This engaging, interactive workshop serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language, and the way nature plays into his works. Worried about Macbeth being too serious or scary? Come find out how we make a Shakespearean tragedy accessible for all ages. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises, culminating in the performance of a short scene. The workshop is 45 minutes long.
“Macbeth” — 2:30 p.m.
Three witches visit brave warrior Macbeth with a vision of the future — he will be crowned king of Scotland. Determined to do whatever it takes to make this prophecy come true, he embarks on a ruthless quest for power. A web of secrets, trickery, and danger entangles Macbeth, his wife, Lady Macbeth, his rival, Macduff, and countless others, as he claws his way to the top. Six actors play all the parts in this spooky, free, all-ages play. The performance is 75 minutes long.
