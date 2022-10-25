The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University is proud to present new work by artist Danielle C. Head. Head is a photographer and conceptual artist whose work examines the dissonance between collective and phenomenological history through the documentation of material and spectral remnants of the past. She holds a BA in film, photography, and video (2007) from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and an MFA in photography (2011) from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. She is currently associate professor of photography at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
“Things Bout Coming My Way” is on view in the Watkins Gallery at Winona State University’s Watkins Hall from October 19 to November 10. The artist will speak about her work over Zoom on Wednesday, November 2, at 5 p.m. The Zoom link for the artist talk is minnstate.zoom.us/j/8976193747 (password: sculpture). All Watkins Gallery programming is free and open to the public. The Watkins Gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
