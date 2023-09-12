The Winona Arts Center (WAC) is pleased to offer a pinch pot and coiling pottery workshop on September 23 from 12-3 p.m. This class is open for children age 12 and up and adults. Participants will make small vessels using balls of clay to form pinch pots and using a handbuilding method of forming pottery by building up walls with rope-like coils of clay. Students will make pots in the class, and they will be fired later at Spiller’s studio. To register, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com. Cost is $25 for children ages 12 to 16, $30 for members, and $35 for nonmembers. Checks can be made out to WAC and mailed to the WAC, 228 East Fifth Street, Winona . 

For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.