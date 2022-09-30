Poet and WSU graduate Jean Prokott will be visiting campus on October 13, as part of this semester’s John S. Lucas Great River Writing Series. Prokott’s poetry collection, “The Second Longest Day of the Year,” won the Howling Bird Press Book Prize and was published with Howling Bird Press in November 2021. She is also the author of the chapbook “The Birthday Effect” (Black Sunflowers 2021) and is a recipient of the AWP Intro Journals Award and the John Calvin Rezmerski Memorial Grand Prize with the League of Minnesota Poets.
Prokott will visit Jim Armstrong’s Poetry Writing 312 in 358 Minne from 2-3:20 p.m. She will give a reading at 5 p.m. in SLC 120. Both events are free and open to the public.
Prokott holds a Master of Science in education from Winona State and is a graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato’s MFA program. She has been teaching at the high school, college, and graduate levels for over 15 years. She is a recipient of two scholarships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, to study the philosophers of education at Boston University and to study John Steinbeck at Stanford and San Jose State University.
Prokott teaches English at Century High School in Rochester, Minn., where she lives with her husband and their two dogs. You can read more about her and sample her work at jeanprokott.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.